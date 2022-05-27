Watch
US wins latest legal battle to seize Russian yacht in Fiji

Leon Lord/AP
FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. On May 5, five U.S. federal agents boarded the massive Russian-owned superyacht Amadea that was berthed in Lautoka harbor in Fiji in a case that is highlighting the thorny legal ground the U.S. is finding itself on as it tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)
Posted at 1:38 PM, May 27, 2022
The United States has won the latest round of a legal battle to seize a $325-million Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji, with the case now appearing headed for the Pacific nation’s top court.

Fiji’s Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal by Feizal Haniff, who represents the company that legally owns the superyacht Amadea.

Haniff had argued the U.S. had no jurisdiction under Fiji’s mutual assistance laws to seize the vessel, at least until a court sorted out who really owned it.

He wants Fiji's Supreme Court to stop U.S. agents from sailing the Amadea from Fiji before the appeal is heard.

The case highlights the thorny legal issues as the U.S. tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs linked to the war in Ukraine.

