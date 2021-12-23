Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

The Rutgers football team is going bowling.

The team accepted a late invitation to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Rutgers got the invite after Texas A&M pulled out of the game due to a combination of COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

"Better late than never," the team said in a post on Twitter.

Rutgers will take on Wake Forrest in Jacksonville, Florida on Dec. 31.

Rutgers is bowl-eligible despite a 5-7 record. ESPN reports that the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee determined that Academic Progress Rate would be the greatest determining factor in selecting a replacement for a bowl game.