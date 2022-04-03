Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

🚨 K Street Shooting Update🚨 Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting #sacramentopolice #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

According to CNN, the shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.