Sarah Palin files paperwork, announces run for Congress

Sarah Palin has filed paperwork to join a field of at least 40 candidates vying for Alaska's lone U.S. House seat.

The seat had been held for 49 years by the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young, who died last month. Current and former state legislators, an orthopedic surgeon and a North Pole city council member named Santa Claus were also among those filing ahead of a late Friday deadline.

A special primary is set for June 11. The top four vote-getters advance to an Aug. 16 special election in which ranked-choice voting will be used. The winner will serve the rest of the late-U.S. Rep. Don Young's term, which expires in January.