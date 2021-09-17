Search for missing 6-year-old in Hawaii enters fourth day

The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 6-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, police said Isabella Kalua was last seen on Sept. 12 at around 9 p.m. asleep in her room at her Puha Street address in Waimanalo.

Authorities said Kalua was possibly last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks, and Nike slides with pink bottoms.

According to ABC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has now joined the search, as the search spans from Waimanalo Beach to the Olomana Golf Course.

The Associated Press reported that the search for Kalua had entered its fourth day, with officials saying Wednesday that there isn't sufficient evidence to show the child was abducted.

According to the AP, Kalua's adoptive parents Sonny and Lehua took Isabella out of school to home-school her in June.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes said in a statement that they have not ruled out foul play, the AP reported.