Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Seattle area to require proof of vaccination for indoor, outdoor venues

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson/AP
FILE - July 23, 2020, file photo shows the view of the Space Needle, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Northwest Heat Wave
Posted at 11:06 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 23:06:32-04

People in the Seattle area will have to show proof of vaccination at indoor restaurants, bars, and large outdoor venues.

Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin signed a "verification of vaccination order" which will go into effect on Oct. 25.

The order requires attendees of outdoor recreational and entertainment events with 500 or more people to show proof of vaccination.

Indoor restaurants, bars, and taverns with seating capacity of 12 and more and entertainment and recreational venues will also have to request proof of vaccination.

A person can show a recent negative COVID-19 test to gain access to the establishments.

The new policy is similar to the ones in New York and San Francisco.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps