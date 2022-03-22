Shark blamed for swimmer's death in Caribbean Sea

A man who was swimming off the coast of San Andres Island in the Caribbean Sea was attacked by a shark, according to multiple reports.

AFP reports that the Italian tourist was swimming when he was bitten by the shark on Friday. He reportedly died a short time later.

The Archipielago Press said a tiger shark was responsible for the attack.

The man was reportedly bitten in an area that is popular among snorkelers.

According to the International Shark Attack File, unprovoked shark attacks are on the rise across the world. In 2021, there were 73 shark attacks. There were 57 shark attacks in 2020, the International Shark Attack File said.