Skateboards infused with Tony Hawk's blood sold out

Here's an idea: infuse skateboard legend Tony Hawk's blood into paint and then use it to decorate skateboards.

Well, that's exactly what water company Liquid Death did.

The company collaborated with Hawk, who donated his blood.

Liquid Death then produced 100 skateboards, which cost $500 each.

According to the water company's website, the one-of-a-kind skateboards are already sold out.

The company said Hawk's blood was harvested straight from the icon himself, then sanitized.

"Every deck contains 100% real Tony Hawk DNA," the company said.

The lucky owners also received a certificate of authenticity with the screen-printed boards printed by hand in Southern California.

The company added that 10% of the profits went to two nonprofit organizations: 5 Gyres and The Skatepark Project.