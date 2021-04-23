Smithsonian to reopen National Zoo, seven museums in May

On Friday, the Smithsonian announced it's reopening seven of its museums and the National Zoo next month after temporarily closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening will happen in stages, beginning May 5, when they reopen the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Renwick Gallery will reopen on May 14.

The National Zoo, National Museum of American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian will reopen on May 21.

The Smithsonian said all reopened locations would "reopen with added health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Museum and zoo guests will need to reserve free timed-entry passes for all sites, officials said.

The Smithsonian said all the other museums will remain temporarily closed to the public.