Southern US prepping for major tornado outbreak

It is severe weather season in the South, and for residents in several states, they’re being told to stay on alert on Wednesday for possible tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk of severe weather for parts of five states – Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi – meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center said that “intense tornadoes” could develop in parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

The Weather Forecast Office in Memphis said one concern is for tornadoes that develop in front of a cold front that will sweep through the area.