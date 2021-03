Southwest Airlines is adding three new destinations to its route in 2021.

On Monday, Southwest announced that they would soon begin to serve Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; and Eugene, Oregon.

The news comes as the company added new flights to Bozeman, Montana, and Destin, Florida, slated to take off in May.

Myrtle Beach is the first city to see new flights beginning in May.

The company said service to Eugene and Bellingham would occur later in the year.