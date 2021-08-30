Watch
Study claims eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life

Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 12:23:17-04

A study done by researchers at the University of Michigan claims that eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

According to the peer-reviewed study published by the journal Nature Food, researchers claim that eating one hot dog can take 36 minutes off of a person's life.

In contrast, researchers found that eating nuts could add 26 minutes to a person's life.

Researchers looked at 5,853 different foods consumed by Americans and measured their effects in minutes of healthy life gained or lost.

Researchers also found that if humans substituted only 10% of their daily caloric intake from beef and processed meat for fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes and selected seafood they could add 48 minutes to their life per day.

