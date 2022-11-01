Watch Now
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Study finds genes might play major factor in stillbirths

Image of pregnant woman touching her belly with hands
Storyblocks
Image of pregnant woman touching her belly with hands
Image of pregnant woman touching her belly with hands
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 14:40:59-04

Each year, nearly 21,000 infants in the U.S. are stillborn. In many cases, doctors can't explain why a child died.

"The loss of an unborn child, as you can imagine, is a devastating experience. It's especially devastating for expectant couples losing a baby after 20 weeks gestation, which we define as stillbirth in the U.S.,” said Dr. Tsegaselassie Workalemahu, a researcher at the University of Utah.

Researchers think many of these deaths may be preventable. A new study is the first to show stillbirth can be inherited through a couple's male relatives,

The risk is even higher when the condition is passed down from the father's side.

The team studied thousands of stillbirth cases and live births.

Nearly 400 families had numerous stillbirths over multiple generations, which researchers say suggests there's a genetic cause of death.

"This kind of study, if validated, could help clinicians provide information that can be helpful to patients manage subsequent pregnancies and understand the family contribution to stillbirth risk in general,” said Workalemahu.

He says the next steps include identifying specific genes that cause unexplained stillbirths. The hope is this research will one day lead to better diagnosis and prevention and ultimately reduce the number of deaths.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.