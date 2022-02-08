Suspect caught hours after deadly shooting at grocery store in Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect hours after a deadly shooting in Washington state.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly.

He was captured hours later on a highway northeast of Richland.

Investigators say Kelly entered a Fred Meyer grocery store with a cart, duffel bag and a backpack at 11 a.m. Monday.

He encountered Justin Krumbah minutes later, had a short interaction before Kelly reportedly shot at Krumbah.

Police said they responded to the store at 11:30 a.m. after getting reports of people yelling and possible gunshots within the store.

Krumbah died at the grocery store.

Another person who was hurt was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police do not believe Kelly knew the victims.

Kelly fled the scene, but U.S. Marshals found him later the same day.

A spokesperson for Fred Meyers said, “The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”

Kelly is now facing charges of first degree murder and first degree attempted murder.

