Suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged Friday with four courts each.

Authorities have said Ethan Crumbley opened fire shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford High School, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Seven students and a teacher were shot before Crumbley surrendered to sheriff's deputies.

Scripps' Detroit station WXYZ reported that the students who died were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

The news outlet reported that the arraignment date for Ethan's parents had not been announced.

On Wednesday, Ethan was moved from a juvenile detention center to the Oakland County jail after being charged as an adult.

He faces 24 charges, including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.