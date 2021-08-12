Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan
taliban.jpeg
Posted at 4:56 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 04:56:28-04

Two Afghan officials and the Taliban say the militants have seized the provincial capital of Ghazni.

The capture Thursday marks the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents in the last week.

Fighting was still ongoing on the outskirts of the city.

However, officials say the Taliban were raising their flag and the city had calmed after hours of heavy fighting.

The Afghan central government in Kabul and the security forces did not immediately acknowledge the capture of Ghazni.

Ghazni is some 130 kilometers, or 80 miles, southwest of Kabul.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight