Talk show host Jerry Springer dead at age 79

Former talk show host and politician Jerry Springer has died, according to multiple media outlets.

The Associated Press reports that Springer died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. However, a family spokesperson said Springer had been ill.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on," Springer's longtime friend, Jene Galvin, said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Springer was best known for hosting the controversial "Jerry Springer Show," which aired for 27 years. The show, which started in 1991, featured guests who would often get into physical altercations while being cheered on by a live studio audience. The show was often criticized for its sensational content.

Prior to his talk show, Springer worked as an attorney and then transitioned into politics. He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 and served as the city's mayor from 1977 to 1978.

Following his time in local politics, he worked as a reporter for a TV station in Cincinnati. That exposure fueled him to launch his popular talk show.

Springer was divorced and had one daughter.

He was 79 years old.