Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance enhancing-drug.

"I have made a mistake, and I regret every single step I have taken in these days," Tatis said.

Tatis has been given an 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season.

The star shortstop says he's “really sorry for mistakes” and that his dreams have turned into his worst nightmares.

He was suspended on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

Tatis claimed the steroid got into his system after taking a skin medication to treat an infection.

He said there's no one to blame other than himself because he should know what's going into his body. However, he dismissed claims that he was taking the steroid to improve his physical performance.