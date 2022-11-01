Taylor Swift announces US tour after record-breaking perfect 10 on Billboard chart

Taylor Swift is a perfect 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer is the first artist to hold every spot in the top 10.

Her song "Anti-Hero" is no. 1. It's the ninth time in her career that she's topped the charts. Her new album, "Midnights," also debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Swift will take her music on the road next year. The artist announced Tuesday she will go on a U.S. stadium tour in 2023.

Swift will perform 27 concerts, with her first coming on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

The tour will conclude with a pair of concerts on August 4 and 5 in Los Angeles.

This will be Swift’s first U.S. concert tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour of 2018. The tour set a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in 2018.

In addition to the dates in the U.S., Swift plans to add concerts in countries across the world as well.