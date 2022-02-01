Tesla issues recall after self-driving software allowed cars to roll through stop signs

DETROIT — Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their "Full Self-Driving" software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update.

As The Verge reported last month, an October update to the cars' computer programs allowed drivers to pick from three driving "profiles" that dictated the car's performance on the road: "Chill," "Average" and "Assertive."

By selecting the "Assertive" profile, the driver allowed the car to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour as long as "no relevant moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclists are detected near the intersection."

According to Reuters, some state traffic laws dictate that drivers must come to a complete stop at all stop signs.

Tesla knows of no crashes or injuries that have happened because of the feature.

The recall covers Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs.