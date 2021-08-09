Texas governor asks hospitals to make space for COVID-19 patients

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking hospitals to make room for COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the Texas Hospital Association, Abbott says hospitals can utilize various strategies including postponing medical procedures that will not result in the death of a patient.

“Hospitals could also refer some COVID-19 patients to infusion sites, thereby freeing up hospital beds for more serious cases,” Abbott said in the letter.

Texas has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations because of the delta variant. They are reaching levels that haven’t been seen since the winter surge, according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott has been an opponent of mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19. He signed an executive order in May that bans mask mandates.

He is facing opposition to the executive order as the virus spreads and the start of the school year gets closer.

Some school districts, including Dallas, are planning to implement a mandate despite the governor’s order.