Texas high school student dies during basketball game

Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:38:54-05

A high school student in Texas died during a basketball game Tuesday night, officials said.

According to NBC News, the student was a player on the Alto High School team.

"All of Alto ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family," the school district said in a statement.

It's unclear what caused the student's death. The school district said it couldn't provide details due to "student privacy obligations."

The district said it was making grief counselors and pastors available for those who needed to talk with someone.

Alto is located about 150 miles north of Houston.

