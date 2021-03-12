IRS has launched a website to track stimulus payments

As many Americans begin receiving stimulus checks, the IRS has launched a "Get My Payment" tool on its website.

Although the first batch of payments went out on Friday, the IRS said it could take weeks for some to receive their payment.

“Even though the tax season is in full swing, IRS employees again worked around the clock to quickly deliver help to millions of Americans struggling to cope with this historic pandemic,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds. We urge people to visit IRS.gov for the latest details on the stimulus payments, other new tax law provisions and tax season updates.”

Americans making up to $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

Those who filed 2019 or 2020 taxes, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefit, or received a previous stimulus check will be automatically included in this round of stimulus if they meet income requirements.

The IRS says that for those who received the first two stimulus checks but didn't receive a payment via direct deposit, they will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a prepaid debit card (referred to as an “EIP Card). A payment will not be added to an existing EIP card mailed for the first or second round of stimulus payments.