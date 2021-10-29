The Lincoln Project says it was behind tiki torch stunt at VA campaign event

The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee, says it is responsible for a stunt at a Glenn Youngkin campaign event in Virginia.

The stunt, which has been widely criticized by Republicans, featured several people holding tiki torches at the event.

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it," The Lincoln Project said in a statement.

Those opposed to a Youngkin governorship have tried to link him to former President Trump, who lost the state to President Joe Biden.

Trump has not personally campaigned in Virginia. However, he is scheduled to call into a rally on Monday.

Youngkin is taking on Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor.

Election Day is Tuesday.