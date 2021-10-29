Three New York Starbucks stores to hold union elections

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a National Labor Relations Board ruling, three New York Starbucks locations, in the Buffalo area, will be allowed to hold elections over the next month.

Union elections will be held via mail ballot between November 10 and December 8 at the following Starbucks locations



933 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo

4255 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

5120 Camp Road in Hamburg

"We are going to become the first union Starbucks in the United States. It’s been disappointing to see Starbucks working overtime to try to stop us from organizing, but today’s decision is a big win and soon we’re going to have an even bigger victory when we vote our union in," said Michelle Eisen, a local Starbucks partner and member of the SBWorkersUnited organizing committee.

The ballots will be counted on December 9.

Amid a battle to unionize, Starbucks announced Wednesday that it is raising the hourly pay of baristas. The company said the average pay for a worker in 2022 will be $17 per hour— with some making up to $23 per hour.

