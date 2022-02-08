TikTok updates community guidelines to protect LGBTQ users, combat eating disorders

TikTok is updating its community guidelines in an attempt to make the platform a safer place for users.

The company says it will be focusing on several different areas over the next few weeks including cracking down on dangerous challenges and content that may promote eating disorders, as well as adding clarity about banned hate speech.

TikTok says it already removes content that promotes eating disorders, but now the company says it will begin removing the promotion of disordered eating.

"We're making this change, in consultation with eating disorders experts, researchers, and physicians, as we understand that people can struggle with unhealthy eating patterns and behavior without having an eating disorder diagnosis," the company said in a statement on its website.

TikTok says it's also being more specific about what type of hate speech is banned on the platform.

"This includes deadnaming, misgendering, or misogyny as well as content that supports or promotes conversion therapy programs," TikTok stated.

Deadnaming refers to the act of calling someone by their birth name after they have changed their name upon transitioning.

"Our policies are designed to foster an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity," the company said