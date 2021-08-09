Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan resigns after criticism about Andrew Cuomo ties

NEW YORK (AP) — Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo on sexual harassment allegations.

The New York Times reports Kaplan cited her work counseling Cuomo and his former top aide, Melissa DeRosa, through the attorney general’s investigation.

She wrote in her resignation letter that she has “reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time.”

Kaplan was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up and co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which aids women who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Kaplan’s resignation comes a day after DeRosa announced in a statement that she’s resigning as Cuomo’s top aide.

The resignations come about a week after a New York attorney general report found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied that he ever touched anyone inappropriately, but he acknowledged hugging and kissing aides and other individuals.