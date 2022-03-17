Watch
Top Ukrainian official says Biden has done more for Ukraine than any other US president

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. From left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 13:27:38-04

President Joe Biden is receiving praise from a top Ukrainian official.

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak tweeted that Biden has done more for Ukraine than "any of his predecessors."

The compliment follows Biden's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million in military equipment.

Biden said his order would equip Ukraine with drones, anti-aircraft systems, firearms and 20 million rounds of ammunition.

The president also signed a budget bill that provides $13.6 billion in both military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

However, Ukraine isn't getting everything it wanted from the U.S.

In a speech to Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy once again asked for the U.S. to implement
a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Biden has repeatedly said he does not support a no-fly zone because it could force U.S. troops to directly engage with Russia and lead to a larger conflict.

