Train derails in eastern Taiwan, killing 48, injuring dozens

HUALIEN COUNTY, Taiwan (AP) — A train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill.

The National Fire Service said 48 people died. More than 100 people were injured.

With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out windows and walked along the train’s roof to reach safety. Officials said it was the country’s deadliest railway disaster.

The crash occurred Friday, the first day of a long holiday weekend when many were hopping trains on Taiwan’s extensive rail system.

Taiwan's president says emergency services are fully mobilized.

The train was carrying more than 400 people.