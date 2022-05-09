Trucker shortage causing supply chain disruptions

Supply chain challenges continue more than two years into the pandemic.

Experts say the key factors behind it are labor shortages, equipment availability, and the ripple effect of global bottlenecks.

Once a product makes it to the U.S. the domestic shortage of truck drivers is an added problem, making it harder to fill those empty shelves.

Rising gas prices are another nuisance for truck drivers. Diesel fuel hit a national average of $5.53 per gallon, and the jump in prices could ultimately affect the cost of goods.

According to the American Trucking Association, the industry was short a record 80,000 drivers in 2021, and more than 70% of freight is transported via trucks.

