Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

Shontel Brown for Congress via AP
Posted at 2:26 AM, Aug 04, 2021
Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown scored a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in two primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.

The contests were viewed as a measure of voters’ mood and influences during a political transition period.

Carey’s race tested the former president’s status as GOP kingmaker, particularly after his preferred candidate lost a Texas special election last week.

Brown’s fight against progressive Nina Turner became a proxy for tensions between Democrats’ old guard and the more confrontational liberals coming up behind it.

