TSA adds gender marker option for PreCheck enrollments

The Transportation Security Administration said it is implementing a new gender option for the PreCheck application process.

The TSA said it will soon include an “X” gender option to “better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming flyers.” The move comes after the Biden administration added the X gender box to passport applications.

Earlier this year, TSA began allowing people to use the gender that does not correspond to their state-issued IDs.

“TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”

TSA said the new process will not impact the security screening process.

The agency said the public may call (855) 347-8371 to officially change their gender for PreCheck enrollment.