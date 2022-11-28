TSA reports busiest travel day at airports in 3 years

For the first time since late 2019, the Transportation Security Administration processed more than 2.5 million travelers in a single day at the nation’s airports on Sunday.

While the weekend was TSA’s busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, air travel remains below pre-pandemic levels.

According to TSA data, 2.56 million travelers went through TSA checkpoints on Sunday. On the same day in 2019, TSA screened 2.88 million passengers.

From Wednesday through Sunday, TSA screened over 10.6 million passengers. During the same weekend in 2019, TSA screened over 11.7 million passengers.

Air transportation took a major hit during the pandemic. TSA screened about 4.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2020.

Although traffic ramped up this weekend, travel was relatively smooth. Flight Aware reported 177 flight cancelations among domestic flights or international flights originating or arriving in the United States.