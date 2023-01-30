Police: Twin baby abducted in December has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WEWS) — Six-month-old Ky'Air Thomas, who was the subject of an Amber Alert in December, died over the weekend.

Officers arrived at a home in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday after receiving a report that Ky'Air was not breathing. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown. The Columbus Division of Police is actively investigating the incident.

Ky'Air and Kason garnered national attention when they were kidnapped on Dec. 19.

Police say the suspect, Nalah Jackson, was inside a restaurant when the boys' mother walked in to pick up an order. Jackson then got in the mother's car and drove off with the twins still in the vehicle.

Ky'Air was found safe at the Dayton airport hours later. However, passed before Kason would be reunited with his family.

Once Kason was home, his family celebrated the safe return of both babies.

Jackson, who plead guilty to an unrelated charge earlier this month, is currently facing two federal kidnapping charges.

