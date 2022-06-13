Watch
Uber's annual lost and found report includes tater tots, teeth, and slime

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 14:46:57-04

People leave behind a lot of items in their Ubers.

Last week, the rideshare company released its annual lost and found index.

It includes everything from tater tots to teeth.

The most common items left behind include phones, wallets, and keys.

Some of the most bizarre items include caviar, a tortoise, and a bucket of slime.

According to the rideshare company, for the second year in a row, the most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas.

The most popular holidays that saw customers leave items in the back of Ubers were St. Patricks Day and July 4.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

  1. Phone / camera
  2. Wallet
  3. Keys
  4. Backpack / purse
  5. Headphones / speaker
  6. Glasses
  7. Clothing
  8. Vape
  9. Jewelry 
  10. ID 

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

  1. Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!)
  2. Charlotte, NC
  3. Houston, TX
  4. Indianapolis, IN
  5. Dallas, TX
  6. Kansas City, KS
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. Tampa Bay, FL
  9. Columbus, OH
  10. Phoenix, AZ

The 10 most unique lost items:

  1. Some tater tots
  2. My fingernail is on the seat
  3. “It’s Boba Time” apron 
  4. Foldable unicorn kid chair 
  5. 500 grams of caviar 
  6. My grandma’s teeth
  7. A Buddha locket
  8. Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb 
  9. “Life is tough, but so are you,” blanket 
  10. A grass cutter and tree trimmer

Every year, Uber releases the list to remind customers they can get lost and found items back.

The company said the best way to retrieve your lost item is to contact the driver directly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

