Uber's annual lost and found report includes tater tots, teeth, and slime

People leave behind a lot of items in their Ubers.

Last week, the rideshare company released its annual lost and found index.

It includes everything from tater tots to teeth.

The most common items left behind include phones, wallets, and keys.

Some of the most bizarre items include caviar, a tortoise, and a bucket of slime.

According to the rideshare company, for the second year in a row, the most forgetful passengers live in Austin, Texas.

The most popular holidays that saw customers leave items in the back of Ubers were St. Patricks Day and July 4.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Phone / camera Wallet Keys Backpack / purse Headphones / speaker Glasses Clothing Vape Jewelry ID

The 10 most “forgetful” cities:

Austin, TX (second year in a row at #1!) Charlotte, NC Houston, TX Indianapolis, IN Dallas, TX Kansas City, KS Atlanta, GA Tampa Bay, FL Columbus, OH Phoenix, AZ

The 10 most unique lost items:

Some tater tots My fingernail is on the seat “It’s Boba Time” apron Foldable unicorn kid chair 500 grams of caviar My grandma’s teeth A Buddha locket Cat litter and a reptile heating bulb “Life is tough, but so are you,” blanket A grass cutter and tree trimmer

Every year, Uber releases the list to remind customers they can get lost and found items back.

The company said the best way to retrieve your lost item is to contact the driver directly.