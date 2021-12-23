Watch
Universal Orlando will require masks for all indoor facilities

John Raoux/AP
FILE-In this Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 file photo, park guests relax and cool off with a water mist under the globe at Universal Studios City Walk in Orlando, Fla. Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld are the latest theme park resorts in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors, with Universal also ordering its employees to wear face coverings to protect against COVID-19, which has been surging across the state. All workers at Universal's Florida park on Saturday, July 31, 2021 started being required to wear masks while indoors as the employees returned to practicing social distancing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 19:51:47-05

Universal Orlando is instating a mask mandate for all indoor locations within the resort.

The requirement for restaurants, shops and public indoor hotel areas will go into effect on Dec. 24.

"Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience," a statement on Universal Orlando's website says.

The resort does not require proof of vaccination.

Universal Orlando is not the only popular theme park in the area to require masks. Masks are also required at Walt Disney World for ages 2 and up.

Like much of the country, Florida is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Miami Herald, the state this week has reported its highest seven-day average in several months. The publication says about 63% of those eligible in the state are fully vaccinated.

