US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 20:04:30-04

The Defense Department says the U.S. military conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it says were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

Kirby says the U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq. He is describing the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq.”

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Kirby said.

