Watch
NewsCovering the Nation

Actions

US attorneys do not oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley

John Hinckley
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June 2022 if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
John Hinckley
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:05:00-04

Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. Regan and several others were wounded in the shooting.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was ordered to receive treatment at a hospital in Washington.

He was released from the hospital in 2016, but he was ordered to continue treatment.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that Hinckley has complied with those conditions.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!