Police: 2 Capitol officers injured after reportedly being rammed with vehicle

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2021, file photo the U.S. Capitol dome stands past partially-removed razor wire hanging from a security fence on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the Oath Keepers militia group planned their attack on the Capitol in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power. But prosecutors have since said it’s not clear whether the group was targeting the Capitol before Jan. 6, giving defense attorneys an opening to try to sow doubt in the government’s case. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:37:41-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Capitol Police Department say two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade Friday afternoon.

The department says both officers are injured and a suspect is in custody. All three have been transported to the hospital.

The U.S. Capitol was placed on a lockdown as a result of the incident. According to screenshots of a text alert, staff in the building were warning of an “external security threat.”

They were told that no one could enter or exit and advised to stay away from exterior windows and doors. And if they were outside, they were told to “seek cover.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

