US federal prison system goes on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

WASHINGTON — The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others were injured Monday during a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. Two people familiar with the matter said the altercation involved members of the violent MS-13 street gang. The attack is the latest example of serious violence within the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons.

The agency has struggled through a multitude of crises in recent years, including widespread staffing shortages, serious employee misconduct, a series of escapes and deaths.

The lockdown involved more than 120 federal prisons across the United States and was prompted after fears that violence could spread to other facilities, the Associated Press reported.