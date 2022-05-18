US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

BERLIN (AP) — Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while visiting Berlin.

Becerra was in Berlin for a two-day meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations taking place later this week.

The secretary is fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms. The spokeswoman said he will continue to work in isolation.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of the president.