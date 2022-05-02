Officers issue warrant for missing corrections officer Vicky White

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Alabama — Investigators have issued a warrant for Vicky White, a missing corrections officer, now believed to have helped inmate Casey White escape.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in Alabama said the corrections officer is charged for facilitating an escape.

They disappeared when Vicki White was taking inmate Casey White to a county courthouse for a mental health evaluation.

The two are not related.

The officer and inmate never arrived at the Lauderdale County courthouse Friday.

Officers tried to reach Vicky White by phone the day they disappeared, but calls went straight to voice mail.

Vicky White’s patrol car was spotted at a shopping center parking lot on Friday.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is now working to identify the vehicle they disappeared in.

It is unknown if the corrections officer was coerced into helping the inmate escape, or if she did so voluntarily, the sheriff said.

It was previously believed that Vicki White was in danger, as Casey White faces two counts of capital murder.

U.S. Marshals are announced Monday they were offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads them to the two.