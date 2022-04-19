Verizon increases minimum wage to $20 per hour

Verizon announced it has increased its minimum wage to $20 per hour for new and current employees.

“These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer for Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon is also giving a raise to assistant managers who work Sundays, holidays or those who are bilingual. The company said they will get "premium pay differentials" for their contributions.

In an effort to attract new workers, the company is also offering sign-on bonuses in different markets around the country.

Verizon is not the only wireless network operator to raise its minimum wage. T-Mobile announced in December it was raising its minimum wage to at least $20 an hour.