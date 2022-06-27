Watch Now
Virginia authorities investigating vandalism after Supreme Court ruling

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 27, 2022
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, protestors took the streets over the weekend.

Most of them were peaceful, but authorities in Virginia are investigating acts of vandalism after the Supreme Court ruling.

In Lynchburg, police say the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray-painted, and several windows were broken out on Saturday.

Security footage captured four masked individuals committing the acts, police said in a press release.

Governor Glenn Youngkin responded to the vandalism on Twitter.

"There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable," the governor said. "This is not how we find common ground. Virginia State Police stands ready to support local law enforcement as they investigate."

In Reston, law enforcement officials investigated after a church was vandalized.

The Associated Press reported that Fairfax County fire crews responded to the St. John Neumann Catholic Sunday morning after receiving reports of smoldering mulch.

NBC News and ABC affiliate WJLA reported that crews believe an accelerant was possibly used.

The AP reported that officials also found graffiti spray-painted on a sign at the church’s entrance.

No arrests have been made.

