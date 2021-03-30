Volkswagen tells WSJ rebranding was a 'joke,' is not planning on changing its name

After Volkswagen confirmed Tuesday that the company was changing the name of its American-based business to “Voltswagen,” hours after CNBC first spotted that the company likely errantly published a press release several weeks early, the company told the WSJ that the whole thing was an April Fools Joke.

Note, it's still March.

Volkswagen previously said Tuesday that the new name is a “public declaration” of the company’s investment in electric cars and other electric modes of transportation.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, the president and CEO of Voltswagen of America. “The idea of a ‘people’s car’ is the very fabric of our being. We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires. This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples’ car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples’ electric car.”

Volkswagen says the new name will begin appearing on electric vehicles “moving forward,” while gas vehicles will only bear the company’s VW logo.

Volkswagen has previously committed to launching 70 electric models by 2029. Volkswagen has also said it hopes to reduce the company’s carbon footprint by 2025 and reaching net-carbon neutrality by 2050.

CNBC first reported about the errant press release on Monday afternoon, noting the Monday release was dated April 29 — meaning the release had been published exactly one month early.

The press release garnered skepticism, given its proximity to April Fool’s Day. However, anonymous sources told CNBC and USA Today that the change was legitimate. The company then re-published the press release on its website on Tuesday morning.

"We didn't mean to mislead anyone," a company spokesperson told WSJ.