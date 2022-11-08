Voters await results as first polls in the US close on Election Day

Polls are beginning to close across the country as voters wait to find out the outcome of the midterm elections.

In Indiana and Kentucky, polls started closing at 6 p.m. Eastern. However, voters in parts of the states still had time to vote as they are in the Central Time Zone.

A lot of political observers will be keeping their eyes on Kentucky. The state is voting on a constitutional amendment concerning abortions.

Voters in Kentucky will decide on whether to add a line to the state constitution that says abortions are not protected in the state.

"To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion," the amendment says.

A "Yes" vote supports including that line in the constitution. A "No" vote would keep the Kentucky constitution as is currently written.

Abortion is on the ballot in five states.

In addition to abortion, control of Congress is at stake. Republicans are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate while Democrats are trying to hold onto their slight majorities.

State leaders have warned that all of the results may not be known on election night as mail-in ballots take time to count.