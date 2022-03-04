VP Harris may go to Poland to show support for Ukraine, reports say

The White House is reportedly discussing the possibility of sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Poland.

The trip would be a show of solidarity with the U.S.'s NATO partners and Ukraine.

Harris was in Germany last month and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

If Harris' trip takes place, it would follow Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region.

He is currently in Europe — with stops planned in Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

The U.S. has sent thousands of troops to Eastern Europe, which is facing a humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations reports that more than a million people have left Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country.

CNN and The Hill report no final decision has been about Harris' potential trip.