VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her press secretary.

The vice president is not experiencing any symptoms, her press secretary said. However, she will isolate and work from the residence of the vice president.

"She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," said Kirsten Allen, press secretary for Harris.

Allen said Harris will return to the White House after she tests negative.

Harris is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.