Warning issued after Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts for first time in 38 years

FILE - Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa, located on the south-central part of the island of Hawaii, on March 26, 1984. The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. (AP Photo/File)
Posted at 8:10 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 08:10:58-05

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a warning on Monday after reporting Mauna Loa’s first eruption since 1984.

It is the volcano’s 34th recorded eruption since a historical eruption occurred in 1843. The last eruption in 1984 caused lava to come within 5 miles of Hilo, the largest city in the region.

According to Rep. Kaiali‘i Kahele, the eruption is currently confined to Mauna Loa’s summit, and no communities are being asked to evacuate. Shelters are opening in the region as a precaution, officials said.

Although the lava is not expected to reach Hilo, the region is under an ashfall advisory. The National Weather Service said, “Falling volcanic ash and debris can cause respiratory distress in people, and render engines or electronics inoperative.”

