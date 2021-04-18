'We tried to get him the help he needed': Family of FedEx gunman releases statement

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of the gunman who killed eight people on Thursday night at a FedEx facility released a statement to the families of the victims and the Indianapolis community on Saturday.

The gunman, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, shot and killed himself after opening fire at the FedEx Ground Facility on Indy's southwest side.

The family of Hole released the following statement:

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community."

Hole is accused of killing Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

The mass shooting also resulted in the injuries of at least five other individuals. All are said to have non-fatal injuries.

This story originally reported by Shakkira Harris on WRTV.com.